Al Maya Group gears up for Eid-Al-Adha 2023 celebrations

At Al Maya Group, we have always been committed to providing our customers with products that enhance their lifestyles and help make their holidays enjoyable. With Eid-al-Adha, this year is no different: we offer unique products, special discounts, and dynamic offerings that are sure to please customers. Our cross-cultural, diverse customer base is most important to us, and we are delighted to bring some joy into their lives.

Join us and celebrate this festive season at Al Maya Group with high standards, diverse products, and unbeatable prices, informed Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group. We look forward to adding cheer to our clients. Let’s walk you through what we at the Al Maya Group have planned for clients:

Exclusive Eid Promotions: Al Maya supermarkets offers a wide range of exclusive deals and promotions across products to make Eid shopping more joyful for customers. From fresh groceries and bakery items to household essentials and Eid gifts, shoppers can enjoy savings during the festive season.

Expanded Product Selection: In anticipation of increased demand during Eid-Al-Adha, Al Maya supermarkets has expanded its product selection across various categories. Customers can find an extensive assortment of fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, spices, sweets, and traditional delicacies to prepare lavish feasts for the occasion.

Specialised Eid Sections: Al Maya supermarkets have dedicated sections within their stores, showcasing festive products to make shopping more convenient.

Open 24 Hours: Al Maya supermarkets will be open 24 hours so shoppers can enjoy late shopping hours.

With over four decades in the industry, Al Maya Group has gained a competitive edge by adopting a customer-centric approach. With a commitment to satisfaction and customer service, we promote an array of products to suit a variety of households and enhance everyone’s shopping experience. We consistently improve our processes and systems to offer premium quality products with unbeatable value, added Mr Kamal Vachani.

With a vast network of supermarkets spread across the UAE, we are well-positioned to provide all our customers with access to high-quality products, excellent service, and competitive prices. Our supermarkets offer a wide range of products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and poultry, bakery, dairy, and more. Our retail stores also stock international brands, allowing customers to choose from the best products. Recently Al Maya has introduced Coop brand from UK and has received good response, added Mr Kamal Vachani.

On behalf of the Al Maya Group, we extend our warmest wishes to all on the joyous occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. As you celebrate this day, may you be surrounded by your loved ones and friends.