Russia launches widespread air attack on Ukraine, targets capital and cities

Russia launched a significant overnight air attack on Ukraine, targeting various cities from east to west. The capital, Kyiv, and other areas experienced several hours of air raid sirens, signaling the gravity of the situation.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, initial reports indicate that 28 out of the 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones deployed by Russia were successfully shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, stated on the Telegram messaging app that approximately 20 enemy targets were identified and destroyed by Ukrainian forces and air defense in the airspace surrounding Kyiv. He further emphasized that this was yet another massive air attack on the capital.

In Lviv, a city near the border with Poland, which is approximately 70 kilometers (43 miles) away and home to around 700,000 people, Russia reportedly targeted critical infrastructure, leading to fires. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicate no casualties in Lviv.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the military administration in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine, conveyed through the Telegram messaging app that Russia’s raid focused on telecommunication infrastructure, as well as agricultural and farming properties. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in Zaporizhzhia.

According to preliminary information, the top military command disclosed that Russia launched seven missiles during the attack on Zaporizhzhia. However, Reuters could not independently verify these reports, and there has been no immediate comment from Russia.

The situation remains tense as Ukraine faces this widespread air assault, and the international community closely monitors the developments in the region.