“It’s Showtime” Bids Farewell to TV5, Moves to GMA Network’s GTV

ABS-CBN’s beloved noontime show “It’s Showtime” and its star-studded hosts, led by the incomparable Vice Ganda, will be bidding goodbye to TV5 and making their way to GMA Network’s GTV (Good Television).

ABS-CBN officially confirmed this news on Tuesday through an official statement, revealing that starting July 1, 2023, “It’s Showtime” will find its new home on GTV, airing from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon. The statement playfully exclaimed, “G na G na tayo, Madlang People!”

Expressing gratitude, ABS-CBN also thanked TV5 chairman Manny Pangilinan for their support of “It’s Showtime.” Currently, the show is being aired at 12 noon on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and TV5. Last year in July, “It’s Showtime” debuted on TV5, marking a new chapter in its storied history.

Now on its 13th year, “It’s Showtime” boasts a star-studded lineup of hosts, including Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, and many others. The show features popular segments like the iconic singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Duets,” the delightful pageant “Little Ms. U” for young girls, and the engaging game “Rampanalo.”

The decision to transfer “It’s Showtime” comes after TV5 recently inked a deal with the iconic trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, the main hosts of “Eat Bulaga.” These three legends bid farewell to GMA-7’s blocktimer TAPE Inc. on May 31, marking the end of an era. “Eat Bulaga” made its debut on July 30, 1979, and has become a staple in Philippine television.

Following the lead of their esteemed hosts, remaining “Eat Bulaga” talents such as Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K have also decided to make the move to TV5.

In an official announcement made on Wednesday, TV5 confirmed that the iconic powerhouse “Eat Bulaga” will be joining the Kapatid network, adding another exciting chapter to their programming lineup. The landscape of Philippine noontime television is set for a thrilling shake-up as these beloved shows find new homes and continue to captivate audiences across the country.