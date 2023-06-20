Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE Announces Six-Day Private Sector Holiday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 hours ago

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has officially declared a six-day holiday for employees in the private sector in celebration of Eid Al Adha. The holidays will commence on Tuesday, June 27, coinciding with the 9th of Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat).

During this period, which extends until Friday, June 30, all employees in the UAE’s private sector will receive their full pay. Normal work operations are scheduled to resume on Monday, July 3.

This decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding approved public holidays for both public and private sectors.

In other related news, the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023 have been announced in various countries worldwide, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Local media reports from Saudi Arabia confirm the sighting of the Dhul Al Hijjah crescent moon, signifying the commencement of Arafat Day on Tuesday, June 27, followed by the beginning of Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, June 28.

Read: Here’s where you can witness the dazzling fireworks display for Eid Al Adha 2023 in the UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 20T135733.786

Unlock the Full Potential of Your HUAWEI P60 Pro with Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery Updates

13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.04.40 PM

Russia launches widespread air attack on Ukraine, targets capital and cities

13 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 20T125750.858

BI warns anew vs fake CFO certificates

14 hours ago
TFT NEWS philippines

Philippines drops to 52nd spot in Global Competitiveness Ranking

14 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button