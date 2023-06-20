Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE Announces Six-Day Private Sector Holiday

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has officially declared a six-day holiday for employees in the private sector in celebration of Eid Al Adha. The holidays will commence on Tuesday, June 27, coinciding with the 9th of Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat).

During this period, which extends until Friday, June 30, all employees in the UAE’s private sector will receive their full pay. Normal work operations are scheduled to resume on Monday, July 3.

This decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding approved public holidays for both public and private sectors.

In other related news, the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023 have been announced in various countries worldwide, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Local media reports from Saudi Arabia confirm the sighting of the Dhul Al Hijjah crescent moon, signifying the commencement of Arafat Day on Tuesday, June 27, followed by the beginning of Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, June 28.

