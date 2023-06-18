Latest NewsNewsTFT Reach

Presidential son greets Marcos on Father’s day, thanks him for teaching kindness and compassion

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos penned a heartwarming message for Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) this Sunday, Father’s Day.

In the said post, Rep. Sandro shared how PBBM taught him to be empathetic toward others.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad on earth! Thank you for everything that you do for us and for always finding time despite having the weight of the country on your shoulders. You have taught us the importance of kindness and compassion even in the most trying of times. I love you pop! We’re all so proud of you,” posted Rep. Sandro Marcos.

Last year, Rep. Marcos greeted all fathers in an Instagram post and sweetly expressed his love for the President.

“Happy Father’s Day @bongbongmarcos and to all the other dads out there! Love you pops!” the young politiko wrote on Instagram.

