Pinoy wins AED 1,000,000 in Mahzooz’s draw

In its 133rd edition, Mahzooz, the UAE’s favourite weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, crowned its 48th millionaire and saw 809 participants take home AED 1,400,250 in prize money.

While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 7 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 12, 13, 14, 17, 48 and shared the second prize of AED 200,000, earning AED 28,471.42 each. 801 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received AED 250 each.

As part of Mahzooz’s revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 133rd draws awarded Jeffrey from the Philippines, holding the raffle ID number 35251631, the guaranteed raffle prize of AED 1,000,000.

While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9.00pm. For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

