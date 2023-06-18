Philippine ferry with 120 people on board catches fire at sea

A ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea in the Philippines on Sunday, prompting a rescue operation by the coastguard.

The M/V Esperanza Star was en route from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines when the incident occurred.

The coastguard responded swiftly to the emergency, dispatching a vessel to rescue the individuals on board and extinguish the flames. The exact number of people rescued and any potential casualties have not yet been reported.

Photographs and video footage released by the coastguard depict thick black smoke and flames engulfing two decks at one end of the ferry. Coastguard personnel aboard another vessel were seen using water cannons to combat the fire, while a fishing boat and another nearby vessel offered assistance.

Notably, the photographs and video did not reveal any passengers or crew members visible on the burning ferry.

Sea accidents are unfortunately common in the Philippine archipelago due to factors such as frequent storms, inadequately maintained vessels, overcrowding, and lax enforcement of safety regulations—especially in remote provinces.

This incident follows a similar tragedy in March, when a ferry carrying approximately 250 people caught fire off the southern island province of Basilan. The coastguard reported that at least 31 passengers and crew members lost their lives in that incident.

The Philippines has also witnessed a historically devastating maritime disaster. In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz collided with a fuel tanker, resulting in the loss of over 4,300 lives—a catastrophe considered the world’s worst peacetime maritime tragedy.