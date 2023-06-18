Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cinema-goers, visitors evacuated after power failure at mall

Dubai experienced a brief moment of disruption when a power failure struck the Mall of the Emirates in Al Barsha late on Friday, prompting the orderly evacuation of cinema-goers and visitors from the popular shopping destination.

The incident, which occurred after trading hours, led to a temporary disruption in the mall’s operations.

A spokesperson for the mall confirmed the power outage and assured the public that the situation was promptly addressed.

“VOX Cinemas was operational at the time and all guests were evacuated safely,” the spokesperson stated in a response to Khaleej Times.

Additionally, those affected by the incident were offered complimentary tickets to return to VOX Cinemas at their convenience. The mall’s statement also emphasized that power was swiftly restored following the incident.

Videos capturing the evacuation surfaced on social media, providing a glimpse of the calm and orderly manner in which the cinema patrons were guided out of the premises.

One resident shared a video on Instagram, showcasing the organized evacuation process. Another video depicted emergency lights flickering inside the cinema hall, while a different social media post expressed surprise at such an occurrence in Dubai, as power outages are typically rare in the city.

Dubai’s reputation for maintaining a reliable power supply remains intact despite this incident. The last notable power failure in the city occurred back in April 2017 when the Dubai Mall experienced a two-hour outage.

Responding swiftly to the situation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered real estate developers and companies to install additional power generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

