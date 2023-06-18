Abu Dhabi honors 30 regular blood donors and 25 supportive partners in the Emirate

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services came together to recognize the exceptional contributions of 30 regular blood donors and 25 organizations that have shown unwavering support to the blood bank services in the Emirate.

The event, held under the auspices of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, the Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, took place on World Blood Donor Day.

The ceremony aimed to express gratitude and acknowledge the selfless individuals who have played a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of the community. By consistently donating blood, these individuals have contributed to maintaining a secure blood supply for patients in need, ultimately saving lives.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi emphasized that blood donation is an act of humanity that directly contributes to saving lives.

They urged healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 65, who meet specific criteria, to donate blood and make a difference.

The requirements include being in good health, not suffering from any health conditions that require medical care, weighing at least 50 kg, and not having donated blood within the previous 56 days.

Blood donation is deemed entirely safe and is carried out by medical professionals, following international best practices and utilizing the latest technologies.

The Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services, managed by Pure Health’s SEHA subsidiary, is a strategic service under the Department of Health, aimed at promoting the health and safety of all community members. It ensures healthcare delivery aligns with international standards.

According to data collected by the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services, the number of donors in Abu Dhabi reached 47,841 in 2022, marking a 41% increase from 2021. These donors collectively contributed 59,167 units of blood, which saved numerous lives.

Additionally, 1,006 platelet donors provided a total of 10,041 platelets.