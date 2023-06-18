Latest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi honors 30 regular blood donors and 25 supportive partners in the Emirate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services came together to recognize the exceptional contributions of 30 regular blood donors and 25 organizations that have shown unwavering support to the blood bank services in the Emirate.

The event, held under the auspices of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, the Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, took place on World Blood Donor Day.

The ceremony aimed to express gratitude and acknowledge the selfless individuals who have played a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of the community. By consistently donating blood, these individuals have contributed to maintaining a secure blood supply for patients in need, ultimately saving lives.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi emphasized that blood donation is an act of humanity that directly contributes to saving lives.

They urged healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 65, who meet specific criteria, to donate blood and make a difference.

The requirements include being in good health, not suffering from any health conditions that require medical care, weighing at least 50 kg, and not having donated blood within the previous 56 days.

Blood donation is deemed entirely safe and is carried out by medical professionals, following international best practices and utilizing the latest technologies.

The Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services, managed by Pure Health’s SEHA subsidiary, is a strategic service under the Department of Health, aimed at promoting the health and safety of all community members. It ensures healthcare delivery aligns with international standards.

According to data collected by the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services, the number of donors in Abu Dhabi reached 47,841 in 2022, marking a 41% increase from 2021. These donors collectively contributed 59,167 units of blood, which saved numerous lives.

Additionally, 1,006 platelet donors provided a total of 10,041 platelets.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 06 18 at 3.41.50 PM

Pinoy wins AED 1,000,000 in Mahzooz’s draw

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 06 18 at 4.00.02 PM

Philippine ferry with 120 people on board catches fire at sea

4 hours ago
cinema dubai

Cinema-goers, visitors evacuated after power failure at mall

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS MARCOS 1

Presidential son greets Marcos on Father’s day, thanks him for teaching kindness and compassion

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button