Valerie Soliven assumes role as President and COO of Rockwell Land

Rockwell Land, the distinguished property firm owned by the esteemed Lopez family, enters an exciting new chapter as Valerie Soliven takes the helm as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), heralding a transformative era of leadership. This solidifies Soliven’s position as a trailblazer in the sector.

This significant development comes hot on the heels of her recent keynote address during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) held in Dubai, where she captivated the audience with her insights on the Philippine economic recovery and the promising opportunities for real estate investments.

As a licensed broker and a distinguished veteran with an impressive 27-year tenure at Rockwell Land, Soliven has been a driving force within the company, previously serving as the Executive Vice President since October 2018 and Chief Revenue Officer since August 2017.

Her extensive industry experience and notable achievements include successfully overseeing Rockwell’s sales and marketing team for the past two decades, contributing to the company’s growth and market dominance.

During her recent appearance at the PPIE in Dubai, Soliven provided valuable insights into the Philippine economic recovery and highlighted the immense potential for real estate investments.

Emphasizing the positive trends in the luxury segment, she pointed out that building permits have been on the rise, while vacancy rates have significantly decreased to 12% in Rockwell Center, well below the national average of 17.6%. Additionally, Soliven shed light on the upward trajectory of rental rates and property prices, offering compelling evidence for prospective investors.

Buoyed by her extensive industry knowledge and remarkable track record, Soliven now assumes the role of President and COO at Rockwell Land, marking a new chapter in the company’s journey.

Collaborating closely with newly appointed Chairman Nestor Padilla, Soliven is poised to steer Rockwell Land’s expansion efforts and guide the company toward double-digit growth.

Padilla, a seasoned executive who has held the positions of CEO, director, and President at Rockwell Land since 1995, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the leadership team.

The tandem of Padilla and Soliven is anticipated to propel Rockwell Land to new heights, as they capitalize on the recovering Philippine economy and leverage the burgeoning real estate market.

