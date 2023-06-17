Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE safely escapes tropical storm threat

Staff Report3 hours ago

The threat posed by the “tropical situation” that loomed over the Arabian Sea earlier this week has officially come to an end, according to UAE authorities.

In a recent announcement, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that the tropical storm, which had formed off the coast, no longer poses a threat to the country. The Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Cases reported that the storm safely passed through the Arabian Sea without causing any impact on the UAE.

Throughout the event, the NCEMA closely collaborated with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to monitor the movement of tropical conditions. In conjunction with other government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Ministry of Defence, weather monitoring authorities diligently implemented precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

On Friday, the NCM had anticipated that the “tropical storm” near the Indian-Pakistani coasts in the Arabian Sea would gradually weaken into a tropical depression within a span of 12 hours.

Fortunately, the UAE has emerged unscathed from the tropical storm threat, thanks to the collective efforts of authorities and effective monitoring systems.

