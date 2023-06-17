Here’s where you can witness the dazzling fireworks display for Eid Al Adha 2023 in the UAE

As the longest weekend of the year approaches with the arrival of Eid Al Adha, many families in the UAE are preparing to embark on holiday getaways. However, for those who choose to stay in the country, exciting and adventurous celebrations await. With stunning firework spectacles planned across various locations, residents can look forward to a memorable Eid Al Adha experience.

The streets and highways of the UAE will soon be adorned with Eid Al Adha decorations, while malls are gearing up with vibrant displays and attractive deals for shoppers and diners. For those seeking quality time with family and friends, here are some unmissable spots that promise to dazzle spectators with their fireworks displays:

Dubai Parks and Resorts: June 27 to July 1

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the renowned mega theme park, is pulling out all the stops by organizing five consecutive nights of fireworks for Eid Al Adha. Starting from June 27 until July 1, visitors can enjoy the shows at 9pm. Additionally, at 8pm, the popular Dino Mania Parade will make a grand return at Riverland.

Dubai Festival City Mall: 2nd night of Eid

On the second night of Eid Al Adha, Dubai Festival City Mall will transform into a captivating waterfront destination. In addition to a stunning firework exhibition, mall-goers will be treated to a state-of-the-art, record-breaking, ever-changing immersive laser, light, and water multi-sensory extravaganza on Festival Bay.

Yas Bay Abu Dhabi: June 28 to June 30

Yas Bay, the family-friendly leisure and entertainment district in Abu Dhabi, will illuminate the sky for three consecutive nights. Spectators can enjoy 10-minute firework shows starting at 9pm. The dazzling display promises to captivate visitors of all ages.

Hudayriyat Island: June 29

Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island, known as a popular spot for food lovers, will not only satisfy diners’ taste buds but also mesmerize them with a burst of color in the night sky. On June 29, at 9pm, a five-minute firework show will grace the island, adding a touch of magic to Eid celebrations.

Al Dhafra: June 28

For those seeking off-road adventures, Al Dhafra will not disappoint. While exploring this scenic region, visitors will have the opportunity to witness a breathtaking 10-minute firework show at 9pm on June 28, making their Eid Al Adha experience even more memorable.