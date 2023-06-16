PH eyes to attend COP28 in Dubai

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is looking forward to visit Dubai and attend the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The President made the statement on Thursday at the sidelines of the International Trade Forum organized by the Department of Trade and Industry in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Last Tuesday, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary H.E. Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi paid a courtesy visit to Marcos and invited the President to attend COP28, which will be held in December this year at the Expo City, Dubai.

“I hope to be able to attend because climate change is a primordial issue when it comes to the Philippines. So, I hope that we will be able to attend. And beyond the Conference of Parties is that we also want to fortify our ties with the UAE,” Marcos said in a statement.

“Ang daming Pilipino doon. Kaya’t kailangan makatiyak tayo na patuloy ang kanilang magandang pagtrato sa ating mga kababayan sa UAE. And they have been very welcoming. They have treated our people very well. They have protected them and they have allowed them to make a living in the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

Moreover, Marcos was accompanied by the UAE Ambassador in his visit to the Mayon Volcano victims in Albay and personally monitored their condition amid the volcano’s continued unrest.

“Kaya ko sinama siya kahapon, ang Ambassador ng UAE, dahil sila talaga ay mabilis na nakapagbigay ng tulong kaagad. Hindi pa tayo humihingi, nagparating na sila nung mga pagkain, ‘yung mga relief goods, ‘yung gamot. Kaya’t kailangan, kaya ko sinama para naman makita niya kung saan pumunta ‘yung kanilang tulong,” Marcos shared.

Marcos also thanked the UAE for its assistance to the national government.