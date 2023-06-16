OFW remittances increase by 3.8% in April

Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos workers increased by 3.8 percent to US$2.77 billion in April this year from US$2.67 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a statement released on Thursday, the BSP noted that the increase in personal remittances in April was due to higher remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more; and sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year.

Cumulative personal remittances rose by 3.2 percent to US$11.68 billion in the first four months of 2023, from US$11.32 billion recorded in the comparable period in 2022.

On the other hand, cash remittances coursed through banks reached US$2.48 billion in April, which is 3.7 percent higher than the US$2.40 billion posted in the same month last year. The growth in cash remittances in April was due to the rise in receipts from land- and sea-based workers.

On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances reached US$10.49 billion, up by 3.2 percent from the year-ago level of US$10.17 billion.

The growth in cash remittances from the United States (U.S.), Singapore, and Saudi Arabia contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in the first four months of 2023.

Meanwhile, in terms of country sources, the U.S. recorded the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.