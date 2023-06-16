Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NDRRMC: Almost 20k residents evacuated due to Mayon unrest

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Civil Defense PH

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council or NDRRMC said that almost 20,000 residents have been evacuated from the danger zone of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

Mayon is still under Alert Level 3 due to an increasing volcanic activity and looming possibility of a hazardous eruption.

The NDRRMC said that 18,584 are staying in 27 evacuation centers while several others are staying with relatives.

The NDRRMC added that 26 barangays are now affected by Mayon’s volcanic activity.

“Sa utos na rin ng Pangulo, we are trying to or we are doing our planning based on a 90-day scenario na talagang tuloy-tuloy ang pagsuporta natin sa lalawigan ng Albay,” NDRRMC Spokesperson Raffy Alejandro said in an interview with GMA News.

“So far ang ina-address lang po natin ay ‘yung adequacy ng mga evacuation centers. ‘Yung challenges natin… ‘yung pag-provide ng tubig, malinis na facilities, at ‘yung iba pa pong related na pangangailangan doon sa mga evacuation centers,” he added.

Phivolcs has recorded four volcanic earthquakes and 307 rockfall events in the last 24 hour monitoring of Mayon.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

