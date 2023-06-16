Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Int’l Labor Organization backs Sen. Tulfo’s proposed amendment to migrant workers right to access labor protection info

Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has backed a proposed amendment of Senator Raffy Tulfo to include migrant workers’ right to have “access to relevant labor protection information” in the Draft Conclusions of the Committee on Labor Protection of the ILO.

In a statement released on Thursday, Tulfo said this is essential to obtain adequate, universal, and effective labor protection for all workers, which is the ILO’s advocacy at its 111th Conference.

Tulfo defended his amendment in front of representatives from different countries saying that this amendment is rooted in his personal experiences in his program “Wanted sa Radyo” wherein families of seafarers, who are asking assistance regarding their missing relatives, are denied information by those concerned.

The shipowners, as well as authorities of countries investigating the case, do not want to disclose information with the family of the missing seafarer.

Meanwhile, Japan also expressed support to the proposed amendment with both the employer’s and the workers groups’ agreeing to it.

