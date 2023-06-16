Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai deploys fleet of 600 motorbikes for delivery firms

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Taxi Corporation has launched a fleet of motorbike taxi service for delivery companies in the city.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Dubai Media Office announced that: “RTA (Roads and Transport Authority) Dubai’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has deployed a fleet of 600 motorbikes to provide delivery services for commercial enterprises in the private sector.”

“Starting the service with 600 motorbikes, DTC intends to increase to 990 motorbikes by the end of the year,” it added.

The bikes are equipped with the latest safety features, monitored by tracking devices, and supported by a control center that operates around the clock.

“Dubai Taxi Corporation offers cutting-edge motorbikes driven by highly efficient and qualified drivers who conform to best practices to ensure safe delivery services to customers,” Mansoor Al Falasi, chief executive of the DTC, said in a statement.

“DTC’s professional team is eager to provide top-notch services in terms of operation, tracking and maintenance, and the service preserves the identity of the brands of companies in contract with DTC,” he added.

According to the RTA, there were 2,891 delivery service companies in Dubai as of December, an increase of 48.3 percent compared with 2021.

Last March, RTA bared that it would build three rest stops for delivery drivers in the emirate.

