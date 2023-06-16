Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW says Saudi Arabia delegation to arrive in PH next week to discuss 1M jobs

Staff Report6 hours ago

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople said that a delegation from Saudi Arabia is set to arrive in the Philippines next week to discuss the proposed one million jobs for Filipinos in the next two years.

Ople said that Saudi Arabia has said it will need at least a million more workers from the PH within the next 18-24 months.

“They are looking for professions in hospitality industry and engineers and these countries are on the path of economic diversification,” Ople said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Ople previously said that around one million jobs may be available for OFWs in the next two years. The DMW chief said that both countries agreed to create a joint special hiring program.

“We need to talk to TESDA about it and put together a special hiring program na doon nakatutok for Saudi Arabia,” Ople said in the interview.

Ople said that some of the in-demand jobs in Saudi are in the sectors of healthcare, construction, and hotel and restaurant.

The DMW is also optimistic that the unpaid wages for thousands of former OFWs in Saudi will also be discussed.

“Saudi Arabia is also keen on resolving these unpaid claims. May committee sila that meets every week. Yung pera ay nasa Ministry of Finance na. And I think we will be getting some updates from them in the coming weeks,” Ople said when asked about the status of the talks.

