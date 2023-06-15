Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Solon eyes approval of VAT refund bill for foreign tourists in July

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Senator Win Gatchalian

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has expressed optimism that the measure seeking to provide a value added tax (VAT) refund for non-resident tourists would be approved on third and final reading by the Senate when it resumes its regular sessions in July.

During the public hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian said he is looking forward to sponsoring the bill as soon as the Senate resumes next month so the measure can be implemented within the year or fully take effect in 2024.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, Gatchalian told reporters that: “Hopefully, when we come back, since the measure has no contentious issues, we can pass it in a months’ time. The government can implement this at the end of the year.”

“We’ll sponsor it soon during the opening of the session,” he added.

Gatchalian noted that the country will gain more from foreign tourists as this will boost the country’s marketability.

“I’m surprised that here in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), we are the only country without a VAT refund mechanism. And the main goal of this VAT refund scheme is to attract tourists,” Gatchalian said.

Moreover, the senator bared that state economic managers have pegged the foregone revenue at P4-billion. But the government eyes to gain over P9-billion from shopping revenues and provide jobs for Filipinos.

Under the bill, a foreign tourist is eligible for a one-time 12 percent VAT refund for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 4

Kalayaan 2023: A Celebration of Talent, Unity & Diversity

53 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 15T151115.276

Discover convenience and quality at the new African + Eastern Express Store in Layan

45 mins ago
jhong hilario

Jhong Hilario graduates magna cum laude

4 hours ago
bi 7

BI accepts online payment for foreign minors traveling to PH

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button