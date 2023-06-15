RTA upgrades lighting to eco-friendly LED units in tunnels, crossings

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has replaced 14,400 traditional lighting units with contemporary, eco-friendly LED lights in at least 39 tunnels and crossings, spanning a total of 22.6 kilometers (km).

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Dubai Media Office said: “RTA Dubai has upgraded lighting in over 39 tunnels and crossings with eco-friendly LED units. Spanning a total of 22.6 km, the upgrade enhances the efficiency of both the lighting systems of the units and the tunnels’ energy supply to ensure optimal visibility for road users.”

.@rta_dubai has upgraded lighting in over 39 tunnels and crossings with eco-friendly LED units. Spanning a total of 22.6 km, the upgrade enhances the efficiency of both the lighting systems of the units and the tunnels’ energy supply to ensure optimal visibility for road users.… pic.twitter.com/7xBinJb6LY — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 14, 2023

According to Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency of RTA, the six-month project, included some of Dubai’s prominent tunnels such as the Airport Tunnel, Shindagha Tunnel, Dubai Mall Tunnel, and the Dubai World Trade Centre Tunnel.

“LED lighting units have many eco-friendly features, such as consuming 60% less energy than traditional lighting units and offering an increased lifespan by up to 177% in comparison to older lights. The new lights have a lifespan of 50,000 hours, compared to 18,000 hours for conventional lighting units, which reduces the frequency of lights replacements and minimizes maintenance and operational costs. Furthermore, compared to traditional lamps there’s a 20% reduction in energy loss and heat emissions, enhancing the efficiency of both the units’ lighting operational system and the tunnels’ energy supply network,” bin Adai explained.

“RTA carefully evaluated the level of brightness and colour clarity inside Dubai’s tunnels when installing the new lighting units to ensure optimal visibility for road users, consequently enhancing traffic safety. The LED lighting units offer a lighting intensity of 6000 lumens compared to 4000 lumens for older lamps, improving the lighting quality. These units do not include environmentally harmful chemicals, like mercury found in traditional lights, which serves RTA and Dubai’s vision of achieving environmental sustainability,” she added.

Moreover, bin Adai assured that the RTA will continue to improve street lighting systems and its facilities across Dubai by introducing cutting-edge technologies that are well-suited to the UAE’s environmental and climatic conditions. It will also apply sustainability principles in maintaining these assets.