PH declares June 28 as nat’l holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha

Malacañang has declared June 28 as a national holiday in line with the celebration of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

According to Proclamation No. 258, dated June 13, 2023 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Eid’l Adha is one of the greatest feasts of Islam being celebrated worldwide.

“Following the 1444 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended that 28 June 2023, Wednesday, be declared a national holiday, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” the proclamation noted.

On the other hand, Republic Act No. 9849 states that the “Tenth day of Zhul Hijja, the Twelfth month of the Islamic Calendar, a national holiday for the observance of Eidul Adha (Eid’l Adha), with a movable date.”

Eid’l Adha is the second of the two main holidays celebrated by Islam around the world.