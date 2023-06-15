Magnitude 6.3 quake jolts Calatagan, Batangas

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Calatagan, Batangas on Thursday morning, according to an updated advisory of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake was initially reported as magnitude 6.2. The quake was tectonic in origin, occurred at 10:19 a.m. It was recorded at 13.77°N, 120.51°E – 015 km S 64° west of Calatagan, Batangas.

The quake has also a depth of 119 kilometers and was felt in other parts of Metro Manila.

“Normally mas ramdam ito sa mga high-rise at saka mga medium-rise buildings, ‘yung mga nasa upper floor. So sila ‘yung medyo mas makakaramdam against doon sa mga nasa ground floor,” Erlington Olavere, a specialist from the Phivolcs’ seismology department told GMA News.

The Transportation Department also suspended train operations due to the quake.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation said as of 10:30 a.m., a stop for safety has been put in place from Baclaran to Roosevelt due to the earthquake.

The province of Batangas said that an assessment is ongoing on possible damage of the quake.

“Papunta pa po kami doon sa ngayon on the way kami… sa ngayon tumawag na rin sa municipal DRRMOs at sila po ay naga-assess na rin, ongoing ang assessment nila,” she said.

“Wala pa naman po silang nakikita na related problems sa earthquake na ito, sa pasilidad, sa mga tao, at sa atin pong kahayupan o mga halaman,” she added.