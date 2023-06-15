Kalayaan 2023: A Celebration of Talent, Unity & Diversity

Kalayaan 2023, which translates to “Freedom 2023,” has successfully commemorated the 125th Philippine Independence Day on June 10, gathering thousands of Filipinos in the Middle East.

The grand event, through the generous support of Emirates Loves Philippines, was held at Saeed Hall 1 in the Dubai World Trade Centre showcasing a variety of cultural performances, exhibitions, competitions, and surprises.

HE Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, acknowledged the significant contribution of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates’ growth.

“We gather here to share the rich history and extraordinary journey of the Filipino people towards freedom, while also acknowledging the vibrant spirit of diversity and inclusivity that defines what the United Arab Emirates stands for,” Buhumaid said in her speech.

“The Filipino community with its vibrant culture, strong work ethics, and unwavering dedication has made a valuable contribution to the growth and progress and prosperity of this nation. From bustling offices to construction sites, to hospitals and schools, Filipino professionals have left an inedible mark on the United Arab Emirates landscape,” she added.

On the other hand, HE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, honored Filipino heroes who fought for the freedom of the country.

“We join our compatriots all over the globe in celebrating 125 years of Philippine independence and nationhood. Our forefathers won the freedom our nation enjoys to this day through hardwork, perseverance, and sacrifice,” Ver shared.

“They’re willing to lay down their lives and give everything because their vision of a free and prosperous nation was not for themselves, but for their children and for the future generation which made possible the birth of our country, the Philippines,” he noted.

The event featured an impressive lineup of activities, including a community parade, cultural presentations, drum and lyre performances, exhibitions, a musical concert, commercial exhibits, a Mobile Legends competition for e-sport enthusiasts, a fashion show, modern hip-hop performances, and exciting Palaro (Games). These were designed to display the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.

In a special highlight, renowned celebrities Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez, and Sofia Andres also rocked the stage at Kalayaan 2023 with their song and dance performances. The presence of these popular artists, courtesy of The Filipino Channel, added an extra touch of excitement and glamour to the event.

Meanwhile, Josie Conlu, Project Manager of the Love Company, recognized the Filipino communities in different emirates including those in Ras Al-Khaimah, Al Ain, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ajman, Sharjah, and Dubai, as well as the presence of Filipino schools and institutions.

“Maraming salamat sa muling pakikiisa sa atin sa ating pagdiriwang ng ating ika-125th Philippine Independence Day,” Conlu greeted.

Admission to the event was free, and Filipinos from across the region participated and experienced the vibrant celebration of the 125th Philippines Independence Day.