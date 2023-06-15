First-ever Philippine Independence Day Fluvial Yachts Parade held in Dubai

In a vibrant celebration of Philippine Independence Day (PID), the Filipino community in Dubai organized the first-ever Fluvial Yachts Parade, showcasing a spectacular display of 12 medium-sized sailing boats cruising through the scenic Dubai Harbour and Dubai Canal.

Led by the 16-year-old Filipino Yachtsmen Association, the parade took place on Saturday, attracting hundreds of participants and spectators.

The Fluvial Yachts Parade was conceptualized by Capt. Samuel Cabico, the president of the Filipino Yachtsmen Association, and Ericson Reyes, the president of the Filipino Social Club (FilSoC).

Drawing inspiration from traditional festivities held in their respective home provinces of Iloilo and Cebu in the Visayas Region, Cabico and Reyes aimed to recreate the excitement and cultural significance of the “Parao Regatta” and the “Sinulog Fluvial Parade” during the PID celebrations.

The parade route spanned approximately six kilometers, commencing from Dubai Harbour and passing through Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Dubai Marina Canal, Dubai Marina Mall, and Dubai Marina Walk & Spinney’s. Along the way, the boats ferried a total of 250 participants, including prominent figures such as Sheikh Abdulaziz Ahmed Majid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain.

The Fluvial Yachts Parade received tremendous support from various organizations, including Sunrise Yachts, Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Police, and privately-owned yachts. Lt. Majid Al Falasi, the Dubai Police Diplomatic and Consular Affairs Liaison officer, expressed full support for the Filipino community, emphasizing the importance of celebrating their culture and independence in Dubai.

“Here in Dubai, we always appreciate the Filipino community; it is one of the largest communities here. This is the first time we will have this type of parade, and it is something nice for both the Filipino community and Dubai to host,” said Lt. Majid Al Falasi.

He encouraged everyone to enjoy the parade and celebrate the Philippine Independence Day with enthusiasm.

“Sobrang saya po kasi gusto ko suportahan yung mga fellow Filipino kasi hindi sila naga-ganito sa Pilipinas kasi hindi natin kaya yung expense so gusto ko pag andito sila ma-offer ko yung mga yate namin at an affordable price. Gusto ko ipaalam sa buong mundo na kaya natin. Kayang kaya natin,” said Rizza Mae Alinsuot, Manager of Sunrise Yacht Rentals.

The event marked another milestone in the efforts to strengthen the bond between the Filipino community and their host country, UAE.

“Masaya tayo kasi it is the first-ever yacht parade and this will not happen without the support of our Sunrise Yacht and Filipino Yatchsmen Association. And then, nakikita rin natin ang suporta ng gobyerno natin dahil andidito ang Dubai Police natin mula sa office mismo ng Consular kaya we are very happy and excited, Hopefully this will be an annual celebration and we are very proud kasi nga this is the first time not only in the Filipino community but pati sa buong community ng UAE at Dubai,” said Pres. Ericson Reyes of Filipino Social Club.

Earlier in the week, the Migrant Workers Office-Dubai (MWO-Dubai) and FilSoC organized the “OFW Night” to honor overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and commemorate National Migrant Workers’ Day. Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, from the Department of Migrant Workers-Welfare and Foreign Employment, and Senator Raffy Tulfo, chairman of the Senate Migrant Workers Committee, reiterated the Philippine government’s commitment to prioritizing the protection and welfare of OFWs worldwide.

The Fluvial Yachts Parade served as a testament to the unity and resilience of the Filipino community, highlighting their rich cultural heritage and contributions to Dubai’s diverse society. As the first of its kind, this event created lasting memories and further strengthened the ties between the Philippines and the UAE.

