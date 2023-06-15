Dubai receives Autism-Friendly Certificates, vows safe city for people of determination

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has received Autism-Friendly Certificates (AFC) for the category of Cultural Facilities to acknowledge the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Etihad Museum, and Al Shindagha Museum.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Dubai Media Office said this is “in line with the “My Community… a City for Everyone” initiative that aims to transform Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination.”

“At Dubai Culture, we seek to make a fundamental change in the lives of people of determination by adopting a set of innovative solutions that contribute to activating their presence and participation in the cultural and artistic events organised by the authority, based on our social responsibility towards them, and our awareness of the importance of their energies, skills, and creativity that must be developed and directed in the right direction, taken care of and invested in the best way, which will reflect positively on enriching the local cultural scene,” Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed in a statement.

According to Eman Abushabab, Community Outreach Manager at the Dubai Autism Center, a number of training workshops and field visits were organized for Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Etihad Museum, and Al Shindagha Museum to provide their employees with the necessary information on how to interact and engage with individuals with autism.

“Based on the review and scrutiny of the criteria for achieving a safe and friendly environment for people with autism at different levels, individuals, facilities and services, these entities were awarded the Autism-Friendly Certificate (AFC) under the category of Cultural Facilities,” Abushabab announced.

Moreover, Abushabab noted that entities that receive the AFC certification are subject to evaluation once a year, in addition to adopting a ‘mystery shopper’ approach, usually represented by people with autism and their families.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person’s life. It can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. Based on recent studies, one in 44 children is affected by ASD.