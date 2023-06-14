UAE re-introduces three-month visit visa, allowing longer stays for visitors

In a recent move aimed at enhancing tourism and accommodating visitors for extended periods, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has re-introduced the three-month visit visa.

This initiative allows tourists and individuals visiting their families to stay in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for up to 90 days, providing them with ample time to explore and experience the country’s vibrant culture and attractions.

The decision to reinstate the three-month visit visa came after its suspension at the end of last year, during which a 60-day visa was introduced as an alternative for those seeking a longer duration of stay.

The re-introduction of the three-month visa aims to cater to the needs of individuals, particularly family members of UAE residents, who wish to spend an extended period in the country.

According to officials cited by Khaleej Times, the extended visa can be obtained through travel agents who will assist in the visa application process. While inquiries regarding the new visa have been relatively limited thus far, it appears to be primarily sought after by the family members of UAE residents, including students on vacation or parents visiting their children.

Visitors applying for the 90-day visit visa should be aware that the cost of the visa and its subsequent extension varies depending on the issuing travel expert. The initial fee for the three-month visa ranges from 1,500 dirhams to 2,000 dirhams. The option to extend the visa while staying within the country is available, although the exact details of the extension process have yet to be announced.

To apply for the long-term visit visa, applicants are required to submit a recent passport-size colored photograph and a copy of their passport. Officials have stated that the visa processing time may take up to five working days, with the possibility of expedited processing within two days.

This recent development reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to streamline and improve its visa procedures. In the past, the country offered only two types of entry permits, namely a leisure visa valid for three months and a tourist visa valid for 30 days.

However, in response to evolving visitor needs and changing circumstances, the UAE has implemented several changes to its visa policies over the past year.

As the UAE re-introduces the three-month visit visa, it is anticipated that more tourists and visitors will take advantage of the extended stay option, further contributing to the growth and diversity of the UAE’s tourism sector.