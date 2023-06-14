UAE invites Marcos for climate change summit in Dubai 

The United Arab Emirates has invited President Bongbong Marcos to the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai in December 2023.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention will be held at the Expo City.

UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi invited Marcos to the event during his courtesy call to the President last Tuesday.

Marcos has yet to confirm his attendance in Dubai.

COP is an annual event attended by world leaders to address climate change.