President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expresses gratitude to UAE government for aid to Mayon Volcano victims

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed his heartfelt gratitude to officials of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for their assistance and support to the families affected by the eruption of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

During a courtesy call at the Palace on Tuesday, June 13, the President emphasized the significant help provided through the 50 metric tons of humanitarian aid received by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the victims of the volcano, which is currently at Alert Level 3.

The UAE ambassador also expressed support for PBBM (Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.), stating that their country will continue to collaborate with the Philippines on environmental and economic programs. This further strengthens the partnership between the UAE and the Philippines, highlighting their shared commitment to addressing natural disasters and promoting sustainable development.

The assistance from the UAE government comes as a crucial support system for the affected families and communities in Albay.

The humanitarian aid, weighing 50 metric tons, will provide much-needed relief to those who have been displaced and are facing challenging circumstances due to the volcanic eruption. The collaboration between the DSWD, DILG, and the UAE government demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis, as nations come together to extend a helping hand and alleviate the suffering of those affected.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s expression of gratitude reflects his deep appreciation for the UAE government’s prompt response and generous assistance in a time of need. The support received not only provides immediate relief but also reinforces the strong bond between the two nations. It is a testament to the power of international solidarity in overcoming challenges and rebuilding lives affected by natural disasters.