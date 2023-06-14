Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi unveils new Executive Committee to advance Filipino business interests in the UAE

The Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi (PBC-AD) has recently announced its newly elected Executive Committee, marking a new chapter for the organization as it continues to promote the interests of Filipino businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This development aligns perfectly with the Council’s upcoming 20th Anniversary celebrations in the third week of June, coinciding with their oath-taking during the same event.

Composed of seasoned business leaders from various industries, the new committee is expected to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the table, leading the organization towards greater success and sustainability.

Prof. Gau Raganit, the re-elected 2023 Chairman of PBC-AD, will spearhead the new Executive Committee. Prof. Gau, a recognized industry proponent and well-versed businessman in both the Philippines and the UAE, actively promotes the interests of Filipino businesses in the country. Under his astute leadership, PBC-AD has played an active role in forging partnerships with key stakeholders in the UAE. Notably, Prof. Gau’s recent selection as a mentor in the prestigious Abu Dhabi SME Hub further reinforces his standing as the first and only Filipino among the current lineup of 113 vetted industry experts.

Assisting Prof. Gau in his duties as Chairman are the newly elected Vice Chairman, Mr. Brian Campos, and Corporate Secretary, Dr. Romulo Mendoza. Mr. Campos, an entrepreneur specializing in world-class photography, videography, and event productions, brings a wealth of industry and corporate experiences in the UAE. Meanwhile, Mr. Romulo, a longstanding business executive, possesses extensive experience in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The new Executive Committee also includes Ms. Marissa Vasquez as Treasurer, and Ms. Mj Maria Uy Lami-in, who joins PBC-AD as the Director of Marketing and Communications. Continuing the list, Ms. Hanie Peralta serves as the Director of Membership, Mr. Junal Abdullah Lami-in as the Director of Trade, Investments & Entrepreneurship, Ms. Jacqueline Awal as the Director of Events, and Mr. Dante Diamante as the Director of Sponsorship.

The newly elected Executive Committee is determined to make significant contributions to the organization’s efforts in continuously promoting and advancing the interests of Filipino businesses in the UAE. Their primary focus will be fostering greater collaboration and partnerships between Filipino businesses and their UAE counterparts. Additionally, they will provide support and assistance to foreign and UAE-based Filipino entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand their businesses in the UAE.

Moreover, the new Executive Committee will closely collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, UAE industry leaders, respective authorities, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and other key stakeholders in the UAE to promote the interests of the Philippines and its citizens in the country. This includes advocating for the rights and welfare of the numerous Overseas Filipinos who play a vital role in the UAE’s economy and society.

In conclusion, the newly elected Executive Committee of the Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi, with its focus on collaboration, sustainable growth, and active support for businesses, is poised to lead the organization towards greater success and influence in the UAE. With their extensive experience, expertise, and commitment to promoting the interests of Filipino businesses and citizens, the Board Members are well-equipped to navigate the challenges ahead and maximize the wealth of opportunities available. We wish them all the best in their endeavors! Follow and Join PBC-Abu Dhabi by contacting through social media, email [email protected], or WhatsApp 050 9925116.