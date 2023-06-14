Philippine Ambassador foresees stronger innovation and trade ties with UAE ahead of 50th Anniversary

The Philippines is set to enhance cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fields of innovation, technology, and trade as both nations approach the significant milestone of their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

This was announced by Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, during an interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Highlighting the immense potential for collaboration, Ambassador A. Ver emphasized the growing interest in areas such as space exploration and artificial intelligence (AI).

The UAE’s pioneering efforts in space exploration, including the launch of a Martian probe and sending the first Arab astronaut to space, have inspired the Philippines to explore cooperation in these domains.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Space Cooperation between the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) has already been established, bolstering joint initiatives in the field.

Furthermore, discussions are underway to establish an MoU on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, encompassing AI, reflecting the shared commitment to harnessing emerging technologies for mutual benefit.

Ambassador A. Ver expressed optimism, stating, “This is only the beginning of our bilateral cooperation initiatives in new, innovative, and technology-driven areas.”

In line with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability and its hosting of COP28, the Philippines seeks to collaborate with the UAE on sustainable development initiatives. Discussions are ongoing for a Philippines-UAE Framework Agreement on Renewable Energy and an MoU on Climate Change Cooperation.

Given the Philippines’ vulnerability to climate change, this partnership with the UAE, renowned for its climate change initiatives and investments in renewable energy, holds great promise for a sustainable future.

Trade and investment are also key areas of focus for both countries. With a bilateral trade increase of 49.9 percent in 2022, valued at US$1.52 billion, compared to US$1.01 billion in 2021, the Philippines sees immense potential for growth.

Last year, the Philippines and the UAE signed an agreement to promote and protect mutual investments, while this year, they aim to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to further unleash trade and investment potential.

Ambassador A. Ver emphasized the significance of people-to-people relations, as over a million Filipinos reside and work in the UAE. The Philippine Embassy, in collaboration with UAE authorities, ensures the welfare and protection of Filipino expatriates.

Joint committees, including the Joint Committee on Bilateral Labour Cooperation (JCBLC), Joint Committee on Consular Matters (JCCM), and the Joint Committee on Combatting Human Trafficking, play a vital role in facilitating cooperation and safeguarding the rights of both Filipino and Emirati nationals.

As the Philippine Embassy and the Filipino community in the UAE celebrated the 125th Philippine National Day, Ambassador A. Ver expressed his pride in the accomplishments of his compatriots and praised the visionary leadership of late Sheikh Zayed, which continues under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. Ambassador A. Ver commended the UAE’s commitment to inclusivity, innovation, sustainability, and preserving natural resources.

Having witnessed firsthand the rapid development and transformation of the UAE, Ambassador A. Ver remains optimistic about the future of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE.