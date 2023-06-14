Over 10,000 expat couples choose Abu Dhabi Civil Marriage Court, transforming matrimonial practices

The Abu Dhabi civil marriage court has witnessed a monumental shift in matrimonial practices as more than 10,000 expatriate couples have chosen this alternative route to say “I do.” In a region where traditional Sharia processes have long prevailed, this groundbreaking trend marks a significant departure from the norm.

Since its establishment on December 21, the Abu Dhabi civil marriage court has emerged as a popular choice, attracting a diverse array of couples. With an average of 40 to 60 applications per day, it has become a sought-after destination for those seeking a modern and simplified approach to formalizing their unions.

Last month alone, 1,400 civil marriages were registered, underscoring the growing demand for this progressive method of marriage. The court’s streamlined application process, requiring minimal documentation, has resonated with couples looking for a hassle-free experience.

Notably, the Abu Dhabi civil marriage court is open to both residents and tourists, offering a level of inclusivity rarely seen in traditional marriage practices. Regardless of religious affiliation, couples have found solace in the court’s embrace of diversity and unity.

To ensure efficiency and convenience, couples can submit their applications online for a fee of AED 300 ($81), with the marriage typically solemnized within a few weeks. For those seeking expedited services, an express option is available, enabling couples to tie the knot within 24 hours of application by paying AED 2,500.

The court’s success can be attributed to its commitment to transparency, simplicity, and accessibility. It has become a symbol of empowerment for couples eager to redefine matrimonial norms and shape their own narratives.

With couples representing over 150 nationalities, the court has become a melting pot of cultures and traditions, fostering multicultural unions that celebrate unity in diversity. Notably, the court celebrated its first marriage involving an Israeli couple in September, further exemplifying its progressive stance.

The Abu Dhabi civil marriage court, regulated by the Central Bank of UAE, stands at the forefront of transforming the region’s matrimonial landscape. Its remarkable growth and popularity highlight the increasing acceptance and demand for alternative paths to matrimony.

As the court continues to break barriers, love knows no bounds within its walls. Couples from all walks of life are finding they’re happily ever after through a modern and inclusive approach to marriage.