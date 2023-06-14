Marcos thanks UAE for Mayon aid to affected families 

President Bongbong Marcos personally thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its support and donation to the Philippines for the families affected by Mayon Volcano.

“Thank you very much. I cannot go further without thanking the UAE for the very timely assistance that you provided the victims of the explosion of our volcano,” President Marcos told UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi.

The UAE Ambassador paid a courtesy visit to Marcos on Tuesday.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian received over 50 tons of humanitarian aid from the UAE government for Mayon Volcano-affected residents on that same da.

Marcos visited Albay today met with affected residents.

Marcos also informed affected residents about the UAE government’s assistance to them.

“So that they will know you gave such timely and very rapid and very large assistance,” the chief executive added.

The UAE government vowed that they will

be more than willing to provide any assistance to the Philippines and the Filipino people not only during the country’s trying times but also during the good times.

“Thank you. That is very, very generous of you,” Marcod said.

“Unfortunately, the Philippines falls victim not only to volcano explosions, but of course to typhoons, and earthquakes. We are in that part of the world where we are vulnerable. We are hoping that the activity of the volcano will start to calm. But we cannot say that for sure, but we are watching it closely,” he added.