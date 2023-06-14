Marcos plane suffers technical issues on his way to South Cotabato 

The plane of President Bongbong Marcos experienced technical glitches prompting the President’s plane and his team to divert their flight to Villamor Clark Airbase.

Marcos was on his way to South Cotabato for an event.

The president, later on, arrived in the province for the launch of the Consolidated Rice Production and Mechanization Program.

“The President is okay,” Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told reporters.

Upon arrival to the province, Marcos apologized for the delay of his arrival in South Cotabato due to the “technical issue” his plane suffered.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa inyo dahil pinag-antay ko kayo ng ilang oras,” he said.

Marcos is also set to visit Albay Province to check on the conditions of affected residents due to Mayon Volcano’s continuing unrest.