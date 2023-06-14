Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos plane suffers technical issues on his way to South Cotabato 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo courtesy of RTVM

The plane of President Bongbong Marcos experienced technical glitches prompting the President’s plane and his team to divert their flight to Villamor Clark Airbase. 

Marcos was on his way to South Cotabato for an event. 

The president, later on, arrived in the province for the launch of the Consolidated Rice Production and Mechanization Program.

“The President is okay,” Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told reporters. 

Upon arrival to the province, Marcos apologized for the delay of his arrival in South Cotabato due to the “technical issue” his plane suffered. 

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa inyo dahil pinag-antay ko kayo ng ilang oras,” he said.

Marcos is also set to visit Albay Province to check on the conditions of affected residents due to Mayon Volcano’s continuing unrest. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS joey de leon 1

“Wala silang sinabi” Joey De Leon reveals that GMA didn’t reach out to them despite issue with TAPE

6 mins ago
president

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expresses gratitude to UAE government for aid to Mayon Volcano victims

46 mins ago
TFT NEWS mayon volcano 2

Phivolcs says ‘vigorous’ Mayon eruption still possible, evacuees now at 15K 

2 hours ago
MEGA7 Results Main Draw99

Emirates Draw Celebrates Father’s Day: An Opportunity to Gift a Lifetime of Dreams and Ambitions

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button