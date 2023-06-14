Emirates Draw Celebrates Father’s Day: An Opportunity to Gift a Lifetime of Dreams and Ambitions

As families worldwide come together to celebrate the influential role of fathers in their lives on Father’s Day, Emirates Draw, the gaming sensation that blends excitement with life-changing wins, is offering a unique gift opportunity. Emirates Draw recognizes the transformative power of a win, symbolizing the inspiring journey of fathers who constantly strive to make dreams come true for their families.

Fathers and families alike were eagerly awaiting the draw results this week, in hope of a life-altering win, as Emirates Draw’s three enthralling games: EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 turned dreams into reality and transformed lives for a total of 12,472 fortunate winners walking away with AED 960,516 in prizes.

Since its inception, Emirates Draw has touched the lives of more than 500,000 winners, awarding over AED 97 million through its weekly draws.

Continuing its tradition of community involvement and engagement, Emirates Draw is proud to announce its Platinum sponsorship of the upcoming 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration event, set to take place on June 18th, 2023, from 8 AM to 8 PM, at the Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 in Dubai World Trade Centre. This event holds tremendous significance as it aims to honour the vibrant cultural heritage of the Filipino community, and the organisation is thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion.

Emirates Draw extends a warm invitation to the entire community to partake in the celebration and enjoy an evening filled with cultural activities, active community engagement and the opportunity to win big prizes, making it a truly memorable event.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Be prepared for the upcoming draws that have the power to change lives:

The Grand Prize of AED 15 million with the next EASY6 draw on Friday, June 16, 2023 , at 9 PM UAE time . Tickets are only AED 15!

, . Tickets are only AED 15! Win as steady income of AED 25,000 every month for 25 years with, FAST5 in the draw on Saturday , June 17, 2023, at 9 PM UAE time .

, . The historic Grand Prize of AED 100 million with MEGA7 on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9 PM UAE time.

The upcoming games will be live-streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and the official website.