Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Ellen Adarna quits vaping for pregnancy preps 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Ellen Adarna has announced that she is finally ending her smoking habit after 17 years in order to prepare for her pregnancy with her husband Derek Ramsay. 

“Goodbye, my friend. Seventeen years of smoking. I’m gonna break up with you now. Today. Goodbye. Goodbye. I’m heartbroken,” Adarna said in a social media post. 

A person in the background of her video said that she may be quitting because she is already pregnant, Ellen clarified that this is not true.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m preparing my body to get pregnant,” she said.

Adarna has been vocal about their plans of having a baby.

“Sana girl para tapos na ang boxing. We have both boys na. We want one na lang. Pero if it’s a boy, okay lang din,” she said.

Adarna has a son with former partner John Lloyd Cruz while Ramsay also has a son with his former partner. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos

UAE invites Marcos for climate change summit in Dubai 

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS TVJ EAT BULAGA

‘Awkward moment?’ Tricycle driver thanks TVJ in new ‘Eat Bulaga’

5 hours ago
UAE Ambassador Alfonso Ver

Philippine Ambassador foresees stronger innovation and trade ties with UAE ahead of 50th Anniversary

5 hours ago
president 2

Marcos thanks UAE for Mayon aid to affected families 

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button