Ellen Adarna quits vaping for pregnancy preps 

Ellen Adarna has announced that she is finally ending her smoking habit after 17 years in order to prepare for her pregnancy with her husband Derek Ramsay.

“Goodbye, my friend. Seventeen years of smoking. I’m gonna break up with you now. Today. Goodbye. Goodbye. I’m heartbroken,” Adarna said in a social media post.

A person in the background of her video said that she may be quitting because she is already pregnant, Ellen clarified that this is not true.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m preparing my body to get pregnant,” she said.

Adarna has been vocal about their plans of having a baby.

“Sana girl para tapos na ang boxing. We have both boys na. We want one na lang. Pero if it’s a boy, okay lang din,” she said.

Adarna has a son with former partner John Lloyd Cruz while Ramsay also has a son with his former partner.