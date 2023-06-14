‘Awkward moment?’ Tricycle driver thanks TVJ in new ‘Eat Bulaga’

In what could be an awkward moment for the new hosts of the ‘revamped’ Eat Bulaga, a tricycle driver who was luckily picked in one of the show’s segments accidentally thanked its former hosts.

The driver won P10,000 after being chosen by hosts Isko Moreno and Buboy Villar.

“Anong masasabi mo sa Eat Bulaga!?” Isko asked the driver.

😂😂🤣😂 anek na? Tito, Vic and Joey pa din. Bwahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/A4VyP8A26Z — Lightning Bolt Mother Lily-Yoo (@lilyganados) June 13, 2023

“Ah, maraming-maraming salamat sa Eat Bulaga!, lalo na kina Tito, Vic, and Joey,” the driver added.

Isko then immediately responded and acknowledged that some may still think that the TVJ is still with ‘Eat Bulaga’.

“O, yun, Tito, Vic, and Joey. Yan yung mga nakasama natin noong araw. Hindi natin makakalimutan,” Isko replied.

“Pero ngayon, ang bagong Eat Bulaga! lagi mo ba kaming sasamahan?,” Isko then asked the contestant.

The driver responded positively and said that he and his family are watching the revamped show.

“Opo, opo. Lagi po kaming nanonood ng pamilya ko,” the winner said.

Netizens were quick to point out that Eat Bulaga will always be TVJ.

“Sunooog,” a netizen said.

“Eat Bulaga is TVJ… Sana ibalik na kasi sa totoong may ari ang title para matapos na issue… Kawawa lng mga bagong hosts kung EB pa rin gagamitin nila.. Tatak TVJ ang EB,” another one commented.