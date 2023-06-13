UAE turns over 50 tons of humanitarian aid to DILG and DSWD for Mayon displaced families

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), received early today 50 tons of humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the families affected by the Mt. Mayon unrest in Albay.

Upon the turnover of the food donation, Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos extended President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s gratefulness to the UAE government for the initiative.

“The President is very happy and thankful to the royal family of UAE, its President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, its Interior Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi, and all the people of UAE for this donation – the very first international aid that we received for the victims of Mayon volcano unrest,” Abalos said.

For his part, Gatchalian said the donation was made possible by Sec. Abalos who coordinated with his counterpart, UAE’s Minister of Interior, a good friend of SILG, and who is the brother of the King. “We are thankful to Sec. Benhur, through his good working relationship with UAE’s Minister of Interior, for facilitating the speedy turonver of the donation.”

Further, Gatchalian said the Philippines will equate the UAE government’s swift humanitarian response with equally fast turnover to displaced families and individuals. Repacking will be done in Albay to expedite the distribution and make sure that the relief goods will be received by families within 24 hours after today.

The donated goods include rice, cooking oil, powdered milk, salt, and sugar, among others.

The 50 tons of relief goods were flown via chartered flight care of the UAE government.

Meanwhile, Abalos will also visit the operations center at the Albay Provincial Capitol later today and pay a courtesy call to Gov. Edcel Lagman to discuss concerns on the imminent eruption of Mayon volcano.

After the meeting, the DILG chief will also visit the evacuation center in Daraga which temporarily houses 190 families or 723 individuals displaced by the eruption of Mayon volcano.