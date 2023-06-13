UAE relief goods arrive in Albay for Mayon-affected residents 

Albay Governor Grex Lagman personally received the food items donated by the United Arab Emirates which arrived on Tuesday evening.

“The first two (2) trucks have arrived. Three (3) more are scheduled to arrive this afternoon or early evening. Many more are expected to transport the food items donated by UAE through the DILG and endorsed according to the DSWD tomorrow and in the next few weeks,” Lagman said in a statement.

Lagman said that this is the logistical challenge for the donated food items in bringing the donations from UAE.

“This is a logistical challenge because at least 55 tons or 55,000 kilograms of food items have to be delivered to Albay’s warehouses,” Lagman added.

“I am happy that the DSWD has in turn given me full discretion how the food items will be repacked and distributed to our evacuees in instances where we have to undertake their preemptive and mandatory evacuation brought about by natural calamities,” the Albay governor explained.

“Napakarami nito, ang importante kasi rito is ‘yung gesture of friendship,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said upon the arrival of the donation.

He added that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has already been informed of the donation and was heartened by it.

“With this kind of gesture, at this hour, we would really like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Abalos said.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said that donations will be released immediately.

“Ang goal natin dapat today ma-release na ito para by tomorrow nasa kamay na nila ito. Itong ganitong mga klaseng goods hindi na dapat pinatatagal dahil ‘yung urgency is today,” he said