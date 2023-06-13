Over 11k overseas jobs offered at DMW Mega Job Fair

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) organized a mega job fair on Independence Day, offering a total of 11,750 overseas job opportunities. Forty licensed recruitment agencies participated in the event, held at the DMW main office.

Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara highlighted that the recruitment agencies selected successful applicants based on their skills and work experience. The agencies sought individuals whose qualifications matched the requirements of overseas employers.

“Ang hinahanap ng mga private recruitment agencies at manning agencies ay yung mga matched ang skills at experience dun sa requirements ng mga employers nila na nasa overseas (What recruitment and manning agencies are looking for is those whose skills and experience matched with the requirements of their employers who are overseas),” Alcantara said.

Ethical recruiters, who follow the employer pay principle and do not charge placement fees, were prominently featured among the 32 private recruitment agencies and eight manning agencies that participated in the fair.

The job fair attracted aspiring applicants from diverse backgrounds, including former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and individuals seeking employment abroad for the first time.

Ralyn Palonpon, who had previously worked as a factory worker in Taiwan for 12 years, expressed her desire to explore job opportunities in Europe. Palonpon’s motivation stemmed from her aspiration to provide for her two children, who are currently studying.

Harmony Lyza Natinga traveled from Iligan City to submit her application, demonstrating her determination to secure a job abroad. Natinga, who submitted her resume to multiple agencies, expressed her goal of improving her own life and supporting her family.

Despite being 59 years old, Jun Rangel submitted his resume, undeterred by age limitations. Having previously worked in Saudi Arabia as a machinist for 17 years, Rangel believed he still had the capability to contribute and expressed his interest in potential positions in Poland.

In a parallel event, Marikina City, in collaboration with SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), held an Independence Day job fair. Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro emphasized the significance of the fair in providing an avenue for economic freedom and announced plans to review the city-run university’s curriculum to align it with industry requirements.

The success of the DMW mega job fair and the parallel event in Marikina City demonstrated the government’s commitment to empowering Filipinos and connecting them with overseas employment opportunities. With a diverse range of job vacancies across 17 countries, the fair provided hope and prospects for job seekers, fostering the belief that the Filipino workforce can make significant contributions to the global labor market.