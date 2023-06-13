No indication yet of Alert Level 4 in Mayon- Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that no clear indications yet on whether Mayon Volcano will be raised to Alert Level 4.

“As of 12 p.m. today, we see no indication to raise the alert level,” Phivolcs resident volcanologist Paul Alanis said in a CNN Philippines interview on Tuesday.

Alanis said that Alert Level 3 is still raised over the Mayon volcano.

“If we think that the magnitude of the earthquakes is increasing then there is a high chance na magkakaroon ng explosive eruption,” he said.

For now, Mayon has been stable in terms of activities recording one volcanic earthquake and 64 rockfall events.

Alanis said that what is being exhibited by Mayon is a slow or gentle eruption.

This may either progress or slow down in the coming days according to state volcanologists. The Albay Province already set up contingency measures in an Alert Level 4 scenario.