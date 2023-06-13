DMW, Pag-IBIG, Housing Dept. sign deal for OFW housing program

The Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-IBIG Fund signed a deal allowing more overseas Filipino workers to buy their own homes.

“To own a home in an affordable way, this is what this agreement offers to every OFW,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said Tuesday in a press briefing.

Under the new agreement, an OFW will now be eligible for the “Pambandang Pabahay para sa Pilipino” (4PH) housing program.

The Marcos administration launched the 4PH program which aims to build six million.

houses from 2023 to 2028. It also targets to generate 1.7 million jobs yearly within the five years.

The DHSUD will arrange a list of relevant housing programs and services for eligible OFWs and their families.

Pag-IBIG on the other hand will conduct financial literacy programs while the DMW will bridge those programs for the OFWs.