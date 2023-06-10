NAIA Terminal 3 hit by another power outage

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 was hit again by another power outage on Friday, according to the Transportation Department.

Transportation official Jonathan Gesmundo told reporters that the power outage took place at 12:15 noon.

“12:30 p.m. Gumamit generator 1:29 p.m. power restored,” said Gesmundo.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that the blackout caused long lines at the immigration lines of Terminal 3.

This is the fourth time that NAIA experienced power interruption since the start of the Marcos administration.

The first recorded blackout was on September 2022 then it was followed by the New Year’s Day fiasco and the Labor Day power interruption incident.