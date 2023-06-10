Mario Dumaual in critical care due to heart attack

Veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual is in critical care after suffering from heart attack.

The family asked the public for prayers for the journalist as he is currently confined in a hospital.

“It’s been a difficult week, but we still have much to be grateful for. Papa suffered a heart attack last Monday and remains under critical care today, three days on,” Miguel, Mario’s son, revealed on Facebook.

“But he can now at least tell us, during the few times he’s given his phone while isolated, that he misses and wishes to be with us. I’ve never treasured a message so much after what Papa went through and is still hurdling,” he added.

Miguel thanked their relatives and friends for being their source of strength in this difficult time.

“Papa’s never once been confined in my 32 years, so this experience has been overwhelming,” he stated.

“The constant stream of messages and well wishes for Papa—from his friends in the industry and countless others he’s worked with or briefly encountered, and even kind strangers—they have been a heartwarming reminder of how loved he is,” Miguel added.

Miguel is hoping that they will be sharing positive news in the future.

“Sorry that I haven’t been able to reply right away to most of the messages; we’re hoping to share better, more encouraging news as Papa recovers. For now please keep him in your prayers. We claim that in the coming days we’ll have more to be grateful for, including having him back home,” Miguel said.