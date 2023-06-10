Marcos to streamline PH situation, plans on 2nd SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has bared that he will tackle in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month the accomplishments of his administration in the first year of service, and his programs and plans for the country and its people.

In a statement released on Friday, Marcos said that his SONA will center on the country’s present situation, what happened in the past year, and what will happen in the years to come.

“Like any SONA, it will be a report to the nation as to what the situation has been, what happened in the last year since the last SONA, where we are now, what we have managed to do, and where we still have work to do. That is essentially the template that we’re going to use,” Marcos said during the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding ceremony in Makati City.

“So, the things that I mentioned in the first SONA, we will have a look and see ano na nangyari doon sa mga ating pinag-usapan nung unang SONA. At sa palagay ko naman, mayroon naman tayo ipapakita and that’s what the content of the SONA, I think, will probably be,” he added.

Marcos noted that preparations are underway including all the materials that will be needed for his second SONA on July 24.

Last year, the President’s SONA highlighted the creation of the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028, digitalization, infrastructure development, public-private partnerships, modernization, nuclear power plants, renewable energy, disaster resilience and freshwater supply among others.

Moreover, Marcos assured to protect the welfare of overseas Filipino workers and the country’s foreign policy as he vowed not to abandon “even one square inch” of the country’s territory. He also proposed 19 measures for Congress to pass in support of his administration plans.