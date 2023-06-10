Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Int’l Airport closes Terminal 1 arrival forecourt to private vehicles to reduce congestion

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

The Dubai International Airport has ordered the closure of the Terminal 1 arrival forecourt to private cars in a bid to reduce congestion in the pickup area of the airport.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Dubai Airports announced the new move.

“From 8th June, only public transport and authorised vehicles will have access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1, to assist in reducing congestion,” DXB wrote.

“We advise you to use the car parks or the valet service when receiving your guests,” it added.

Motorists going to Terminal 1 will be able to pick up arriving passengers by using one of either two car parks or the valet service.

The full list of charges for parking can be accessed on the Dubai Airports website.

Tricia Gajitos

