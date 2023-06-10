BI expresses alarm vs escalating threat of trafficking following Interpol notice

The Bureau of Immigration (BI), in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), has expressed alarm on the “escalating threat” posed by large-scale human trafficking following the recent notice issued by INTERPOL.

In a statement released on Friday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansinco has reiterated its call for the urgent need for cooperation to combat the issue.

“This problem is both severe and complex. Hence there is a need for collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, intelligence units, and the private sector,” Tansingco said.

According to INTERPOL, this modus has transformed from a regional crime phenomenon to a global threat, where victims are duped into committing crimes within pseudo-call centers.

Based on the INTERPOL notice, the scheme was described as double-edged in nature, as it victimizes both the trafficked individuals, and a second set of victims targeted by online fraud. The trafficked victims endure forced labor, extortion, physical and sexual exploitation, and even organ harvesting.

Simultaneously, the online scam centers perpetrate various fraudulent activities, such as investment scams, romance scams, and cryptocurrency-related fraud.

Victims are usually enticed through job advertisements online, only to find themselves trapped in online scam centers where they are forced to engage in criminal activities.

Last June 3, a male victim, 26 years old, was repatriated from Bangkok and recounted his experience with the recruiters.

The BI reported that he left late in May in the disguised as a tourist. Upon repatriation, he admitted that he was recruited to work in Thailand through an advertisement he saw on Facebook and was contacted on Telegram by a Chinese national.

He revealed that he was offered a salary of P40,000 a month and was assisted by an airport personnel during his departure.

After arriving in Thailand, he was transferred to Laos without his consent, which made him seek assistance from the Philippine Embassy.

“This is something we see almost every day. Professionals coming from good backgrounds being victimized by this huge syndicate. We have sounded the alarm on this since last year, and INTERPOL has already acknowledged that this is a major concern,” Tansingco stated.

“Aspiring overseas workers should be wary of job offers received online, and only go through legal means to work abroad,” he added.

Since last year, BI has raised concerns over the said scheme as young urban professionals continue to be recruited.