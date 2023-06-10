Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi issues law establishing National Academy for Childhood Development

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Mohamed Bin Zayed

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a law establishing the National Academy for Childhood Development, to be headquartered in Abu Dhabi as part of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

In a statement released on Thursday, Al Nahyan revealed that the National Academy for Childhood Development in Abu Dhabi will begin accepting registrations this month for its first study programs commencing in the new academic year in September.

The academy will establish a distinguished academic and training system by developing educational and training programmes related to childhood affairs, child development and care in line with the strategic plan for the social sector in Abu Dhabi.

Programs will be offered in accordance with best practices in order to contribute to the development of skills, and academic and vocational training. The academy will also grant academic certificates and degrees in accordance with applicable laws, and provide consultations, information and other related services.

Moreover, the academy will conduct academic and applied research in relation to its scope of work, organize, and take part in conferences, seminars and workshops.

In coordination with competent authorities, the academy enter partnerships, agreements and MoUs, and engage in collaboration and knowledge-sharing activities with relevant entities.

Further, it will present recommendations on the development of relevant academic and training programs offered in the UAE, and will promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in projects and initiatives related to its mandate.

 

