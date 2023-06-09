Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW inks agreement with BSP on financial education program for OFWs

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) together with BDO Foundation, to strengthen financial education and literacy initiatives for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement released on Thursday, the DMW has formalized its partnership with the BSP with Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla, and BDO Foundation President Mario Deriquito during the Joint Launch of FinEd Programs for college students, OFWs, small farmers and fisherfolks.

The financial education for OFWs will be done through the Pinansyal na Talino at Kaalaman, or PiTaKa Program which makes available broad-based financial education materials on full-cycle reintegration to OFWs and their families.

The move comes as part of the DMW’s week-long celebration of this year’s National Migrant Workers’ Day. This year’s theme, “OFW, Saludo Ako sa Iyo!” aims to honor and recognize OFWs in bringing pride to the Filipino nation, as well as appreciate their valuable contributions to the economic development of the country.

