BI records 10% increase in passengers at NAIA

Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has posted around 10 percent increase in arriving and departing passengers, following the transfer of flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement released on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco revealed that the BI’s NAIA Terminal 3 operations recorded a daily departure of nearly 17,000 passengers, and a daily arrival of around 16,000 passengers.

“I have instructed the BI T3 Terminal Head to ensure that all counters are fully manned to service travelers. But evidently, more space is needed for us to be able to install new counters and add more people,” Tansingco said.

Currently, the BI T3 operations have 26 counters, five e-gates at its arrival area, and 30 counters at the departure area.

Tansingco noted that the NAIA management has shared plans to open a separate departure area for overseas Filipino workers, diplomats, and passengers needing special assistance.

“We have requested airport authorities to construct additional counters, and we are thankful for their commitment that this will be completed by the last quarter of the year,” Tansingco shared.

“This is a welcome development for us, to make things easier, and more convenient for the traveling public,” he added.

Earlier, the BI fielded almost 150 new immigration officers to different international airports. They are also eyeing to transfer an additional 59 officers from their operations in Terminal 2.

 

 

