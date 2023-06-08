Pag-IBIG disbursed P15.82B cash loans in 2023 first quarter

Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund has announced that it approved cash loans from January to April 2023 amounting to P15.82 billion.

In a statement, Pag-IBIG said that cash loans released in the first four months of 2023 grew by 5%. Last year’s cash loan disbursement was at P15 billion.

The cash loan benefitted 728,653 members with their financial needs.

“We are happy to note that through our Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan, we were able to aid more than 700,000 Filipino workers to gain added funds to tend to their needs,” Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in a statement.

Qualified members of Pag-IBIG can borrow 80% of their monthly contribution.

The loans can be used by members to pay for tuition fees, medical expenses, minor home improvement, a family trip, or even serve as capital for small businesses.

The cash loan is payable for 24-36 months and the first payment will be deferred for two months.

The cash loan will have an interest rate of 10.5% this year.