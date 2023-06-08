Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pag-IBIG disbursed P15.82B cash loans in 2023 first quarter

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund has announced that it approved cash loans from January to April 2023 amounting to P15.82 billion.

In a statement, Pag-IBIG said that cash loans released in the first four months of 2023 grew by 5%. Last year’s cash loan disbursement was at P15 billion.

The cash loan benefitted 728,653 members with their financial needs.

“We are happy to note that through our Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan, we were able to aid more than 700,000 Filipino workers to gain added funds to tend to their needs,” Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in a statement.

Qualified members of Pag-IBIG can borrow 80% of their monthly contribution.

The loans can be used by members to pay for tuition fees, medical expenses, minor home improvement, a family trip, or even serve as capital for small businesses.

The cash loan is payable for 24-36 months and the first payment will be deferred for two months.

The cash loan will have an interest rate of 10.5% this year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT DFAjapan

DFA: PH to stop putting up shelters in Kuwait if number of distressed workers will be lessened

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 08T174637.180

Maine Mendoza and other ‘Dabarkads’ excited for TVJ on TV 5

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 08T172252.453

Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi celebrates women empowerment through ‘Mutya Ng Kasarinlan’

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 08T165008.496

Ariella Arida denies relationship with Willie Revillame

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button